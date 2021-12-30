UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Dip At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:12 PM

European stocks dip at open

European stock markets dipped at the open Thursday in quiet trading ahead of the New Year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets dipped at the open Thursday in quiet trading ahead of the New Year.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,409.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.1 percent to 15,842.28 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally lower at 7,160.92.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Moscow Confirms Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Tak ..

Moscow Confirms Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Take Place on January 12

4 minutes ago
 PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting to finalize mini ..

PM chairs Federal Cabinet meeting to finalize mini-budget

24 minutes ago
 HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers natio ..

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers nationwide

28 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 21,073 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 21,073 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Seek Firm Security Guarantees for Itself ..

Russia to Seek Firm Security Guarantees for Itself During Talks With US - Foreig ..

7 minutes ago
 Calls for genocide in India could lead to civil wa ..

Calls for genocide in India could lead to civil war; Muslims to fights back: Nas ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.