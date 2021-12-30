European stocks dip at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European stock markets dipped at the open Thursday in quiet trading ahead of the New Year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,409.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.1 percent to 15,842.28 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally lower at 7,160.92.