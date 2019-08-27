European stocks dip at open 27 August 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, with London stumbling out of the gates after a three-day weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies retreated by 0.

4 percent to 7,065.10 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Paris' benchmark CAC 40 index was down by 0.3 percent at 5,334.20 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.2 percent to 11,630.20 points, compared with the closing levels on Monday.