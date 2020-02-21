European stocks dip at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trade on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent to 7,398.43 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trade on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent to 7,398.43 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also slid 0.5 percent to 13,592.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent to 6,023.70 compared with Thursday's closing levels.