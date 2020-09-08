UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Diverge At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:19 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets diverged in opening deals on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 5,950.15 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 13,076.65 and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,039.92 points, compared with the closing levels on Monday.

