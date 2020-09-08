European stocks diverge at open

Europe's major stock markets diverged in opening deals on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 5,950.15 points

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets diverged in opening deals on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 5,950.15 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 13,076.65 and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,039.92 points, compared with the closing levels on Monday.