European Stocks Diverge At Open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets diverged at the open on Thursday, after a mixed session in Asia, with investors mindful of stubborn inflation fears.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained just 0.1 percent to 7,034.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell almost 0.5 percent to 15,381.04 points while the Paris CAC 40 was essentially flat at 6,393.43.

Asian equities also diverged Thursday as investors took a breather following a recent run-up, while optimism about the global recovery remains shackled by concerns that a surge in inflation will force central banks to rein in monetary policy earlier than flagged.

