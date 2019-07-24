UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Diverge At Open 24 July 2019

Wed 24th July 2019

Europe's main stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Wednesday.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies trod 0.2 percent lower at 7,542.98 points.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.

1 percent to 5,625.36 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.2 percent to 12,514.56, compared with the closing levels on Tuesday.

Most Asian markets meanwhile enjoyed another day of gains, with support coming from more healthy corporate results and renewed hopes for a resolution of the China-US trade war.

