European Stocks Diverge At Open

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:36 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open on Wednesday, with London dipping one day after British lawmakers agreed to hold an early election on December 12.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.2 percent to 7,293.

87 points, compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.1 percent to 12,932.55 points.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 5,750.48, with shares in French carmaker PSA winning seven percent in value after announcing merger talks with US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler.

