European stocks diverge at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets diverged at the open on Thursday following gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.2 percent to 7,172.54 points compared with the close Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 13,140.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,804.69.