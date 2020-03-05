European stocks diverge at open

European stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies down 0.1 percent at 6,812.16 points

In the euro zone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.3 percent to 12,166.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.3 percent to 5,480.32 compared with the close on Wednesday.