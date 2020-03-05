UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Diverge At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

European stocks diverge at open

European stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies down 0.1 percent at 6,812.16 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies down 0.1 percent at 6,812.16 points.

In the euro zone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.3 percent to 12,166.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.3 percent to 5,480.32 compared with the close on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Euro Market

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

9 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspec ..

1 minute ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

15 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

15 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

15 minutes ago

"Creative Art and Pakistani Women Writers" seminar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.