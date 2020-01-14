UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Downbeat At Open

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:36 PM

European stocks downbeat at open

European stock markets mainly fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following a mixed showing in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :European stock markets mainly fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following a mixed showing in Asia.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.2 percent to 13,422.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 6,026.00.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index began flat at 7,619.86 points.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

