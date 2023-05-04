UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Drop After Fed, With ECB In Focus

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 06:46 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Europe's stocks opened lower Thursday before an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank, after the US Federal Reserve lifted borrowing costs and indicated it would not cut anytime soon.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.5 percent to 7,753.16 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 0.7 percent to 15,701.

88 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.8 percent to 7,346.12.

"Worries are swirling that persistently high interest rates could be like a sledgehammer descending on the US economy, to try and crack the nut of stubborn inflation," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

"Focus is now switching to the European Central Bank decision later today with a 0.25 (basis point) hike... expected as eurozone economies grapple with stubborn inflation," she said.

