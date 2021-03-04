European stocks drop at open 04 march 2021

European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Thursday following sharp losses in Asia

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 percent to 6,636.05 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 percent to 14,036.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 5,819.57.