European stocks drop at open 04 march 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Thursday following sharp losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 percent to 6,636.05 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 percent to 14,036.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 5,819.57.

