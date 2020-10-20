UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Drop At Open

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:02 PM

Europe's stock markets dipped Tuesday in opening deals on fading hopes for a pre-election US stimulus and growing concern over a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in major economies

Europe's stock markets dipped Tuesday in opening deals on fading hopes for a pre-election US stimulus and growing concern over a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in major economies.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies was down 0.

3 percent to 5,866.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was down 0.5 percent to 12,787.94 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 4,917.98.

