European stocks drop at open

Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets retreated at the open Thursday following a mixed performance by Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,333.71 points after official data showed Britain's economic recovery slowed sharply in the third quarter on global supply disruptions.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 0.1 percent to 16,057.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 7,034.97.

