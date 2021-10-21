UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Drop At Open 21st Oct, 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Thursday following a sharp loss in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent to 7,187.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.7 percent to 15,421.42 points and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.6 percent to 6,664.22.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index slumped 1.9 percent Thursday.

