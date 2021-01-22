European stocks drop at open 22 jan 2021

European stocks fell at the open Friday, extending the previous session's falls as the focus switches back to the economic impact of fresh virus lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :European stocks fell at the open Friday, extending the previous session's falls as the focus switches back to the economic impact of fresh virus lockdowns.

After a mini boost for equities earlier in the week as Joe Biden took office as US president, stock markets are starting to slip back.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened with a loss of 0.3 percent at 6,693.37 points, after official data Friday revealed weak UK retail sales and a further surge in government borrowing to support the virus-hit economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.4 percent to 13,853.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,571.75.