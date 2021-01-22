UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Drop At Open 22 Jan 2021

22nd January 2021

European stocks drop at open 22 jan 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :European stocks fell at the open Friday, extending the previous session's falls as the focus switches back to the economic impact of fresh virus lockdowns.

After a mini boost for equities earlier in the week as Joe Biden took office as US president, stock markets are starting to slip back.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened with a loss of 0.3 percent at 6,693.37 points, after official data Friday revealed weak UK retail sales and a further surge in government borrowing to support the virus-hit economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.4 percent to 13,853.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,571.75.

