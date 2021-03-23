UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Drop At Open 23 March 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets dropped at the open Tuesday on concerns over Europe's biggest economy Germany after it imposed a strict Easter lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus infections.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 0.

5 percent to 14,581.26 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 5,936.98.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.6 percent to 6,683.21 points.

Germany said Tuesday it will impose a strict lockdown for five days over Easter as Covid-19 infections spiral "exponentially".

