European Stocks Drop At Open 29th Oct, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:56 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Friday, with traders closing out the week by booking recent profits.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.7 percent to 7,197.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 0.7 percent to 15,581.22 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,771.53.

