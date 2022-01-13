UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Drop At Open After Asia Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022

European stock markets fell at the open Thursday following losses in Asia, as investors tracked developments surrounding strong inflation and the Omicron variant

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :European stock markets fell at the open Thursday following losses in Asia, as investors tracked developments surrounding strong inflation and the Omicron variant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,538.62 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.3 percent to 15,959.28 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 7,210.47.

