European stocks drop at open, as France in recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :European stock markets retreated at the open Wednesday, as official data revealed that fallout from the coronavirus outbreak had plunged France into recession.

The Paris CAC 40 index led the way with a loss of 1.6 percent, Frankfurt dropped 1.0 percent, Madrid shed 1.2 percent and Milan fell 0.4 percent.

Outside the eurozone, London lost 1.3 percent.