European stocks drop at open following gains

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets dropped at the open Friday as traders closed out a largely positive week for global equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.2 percent to 7,065.72 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.6 percent to 15,552.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,665.63.