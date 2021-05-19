European stocks drop at open on inflation concerns

European stock markets sank at the open on Wednesday, after earlier losses in Asia, as investors continued to fret over inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets sank at the open on Wednesday, after earlier losses in Asia, as investors continued to fret over inflation.

London's FTSE 100 index slid 1.1 percent to 6,958.55 points, as official data showed UK inflation spiked in April.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.2 percent to 15,207.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 percent to 6,288.18.

Asian equities also fell Wednesday as investors struggled to break out of a long-running cycle of volatility, with optimism over the economic recovery playing off against fears about rising inflation.

Wall Street retreated Tuesday as technology firms were hit hard, with Apple, Amazon and Facebook all losing more than one percent.

"Investors continued to fret about the spectre of inflation," noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.