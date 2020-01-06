UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Drop Further At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

European stocks drop further at open

European stocks sank at the open on Monday as investors continued to fret over fallout from the US assassination of a top Iranian general

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :European stocks sank at the open on Monday as investors continued to fret over fallout from the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.4 percent to 7,589.22 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index sank 1.1 percent 13,079.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent to 6,001.95.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Stocks From Top

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Inspector General of Police ..

14 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

16 seconds ago

Two suspected dacoits arrested in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post issues special Postage Stamp to mark ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.