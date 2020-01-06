European stocks drop further at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :European stocks sank at the open on Monday as investors continued to fret over fallout from the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.4 percent to 7,589.22 points compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index sank 1.1 percent 13,079.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent to 6,001.95.