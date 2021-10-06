European stocks drop in early trade

Europe's major stock markets sank in early trade on Wednesday

London, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets sank in early trade on Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 percent to 6,988.85 points, compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 1.

7 percent to 14,926.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.8 percent to 6,459.84.

Asian markets also struggled as a strong US lead was overshadowed by worries about soaring oil prices, rising inflation, tighter monetary policy and a possible US debt default.