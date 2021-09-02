UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Edge Ahead At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:21 PM

European stocks edge ahead at open

European stock markets firmed at the open on Thursday

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :European stock markets firmed at the open on Thursday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was marginally higher at 7,150.72 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose nearly 0.1 percent to 15,833.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 nudged slightly higher to stand at 6,760.27.

