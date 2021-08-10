UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Edge Higher At Open

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

European stocks edge higher at open

European stock markets rose slightly at the open Tuesday, as oil prices recovered from heavy losses

European stock markets rose slightly at the open Tuesday, as oil prices recovered from heavy losses.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,138.28 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.1 percent to 15,762.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,823.69.

More Stories From Business

