European stocks edge higher at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose slightly at the open Tuesday, as oil prices recovered from heavy losses.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,138.28 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.1 percent to 15,762.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,823.69.