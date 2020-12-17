UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Extend Gains At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:34 PM

European stocks extend gains at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's solid gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's solid gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,594.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.1 percent to 13,718.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 5,584.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Electricity wire fall; one Injured in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four suspects, recover weapons, drug ..

2 minutes ago

IPRI holds webinar on 'Decolonizing the Discourse ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir took indefinite break from internati ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28,214 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

21 minutes ago

PAL to hold online conference on Dec 25

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.