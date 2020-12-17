European Stocks Extend Gains At Open
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:34 PM
European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's solid gains
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's solid gains.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,594.61 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.1 percent to 13,718.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 5,584.24.