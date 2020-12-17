European stocks extend gains at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's solid gains

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,594.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.1 percent to 13,718.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 5,584.24.