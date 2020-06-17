European stocks extend gains at open

European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.

5 percent to 6,271.12 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 12,342.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 4,968.42.

Europe's leading indices had rallied on average by around 3.0 percent on Tuesday.