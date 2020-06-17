UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Extend Gains At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

European stocks extend gains at open

European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.

5 percent to 6,271.12 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 12,342.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 4,968.42.

Europe's leading indices had rallied on average by around 3.0 percent on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.75 a barrel T ..

38 minutes ago

Indian citizens criticize Modi for silence over ki ..

40 minutes ago

Five proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Aramco completes its acquisition of a 70% stake in ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on N ..

53 minutes ago

Turkey deploys special forces against Kurdish rebe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.