European stocks extend losses at open 13 June 2019

European stock markets fell further at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,359.16 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell further at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,359.16 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.2 percent to 12,095.

21 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed almost 0.3 percent to 5,361.60, compared with Wednesday's close.

World stock markets pulled back Wednesday amid lingering trade war worries, with Asia also buffeted by unease over massive civil protests in Hong Kong.