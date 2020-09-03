UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Extend Rally At Open

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:53 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):European stock markets rallied further at the open on Thursday after another blistering record-breaking day on Wall Street, with sentiment boosted by vast amounts of central bank stimulus, dealers said.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.6 percent to 5,978.62 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.

9 percent to 13,365.95 and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 1.3 percent at 5,097.10 points.

Milan's FTSE Mib advanced 0.8 percent to 20,025.81 and Madrid's IBEX 35 gained 1.5 percent to 7,103.30 points.

"Market participants are still very comfortable with the idea that central banks around the globe are still unleashing their support," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"As long as the current stock rally has support from central banks, things are likely to remain rosy."

