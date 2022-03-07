European stocks extend slump at open

European stock markets plunged at the open Monday as investors pumped their money into assets deemed safer such as gold

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :European stock markets plunged at the open Monday as investors pumped their money into assets deemed safer such as gold.

Frankfurt dived 3.6 percent and Paris shed 3.0 percent. Outside the eurozone, London lost 0.8 percent, with losses capped by strong share price gains for mining and oil giants on soaring metals and crude values.