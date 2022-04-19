UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Fall As Impact Of Ukraine War Spreads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 08:25 PM

European stocks fall as impact of Ukraine war spreads

European stock markets mostly fell Tuesday, as the impact of the Ukraine war spreads with the IMF slashing its global growth forecasts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :European stock markets mostly fell Tuesday, as the impact of the Ukraine war spreads with the IMF slashing its global growth forecasts.

Wall Street was up, with the three major indices reporting rises of around 0.8 percent after opening, a marked change from Monday when markets were lower over worries about higher interest rates.

Over in Europe, trading for the first time since Thursday after an extended Easter weekend, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat Tuesday afternoon, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent and Frankfurt's DAX index was down 0.1 percent.

The International Monetary Fund sharply downgraded its 2022 global growth forecast to 3.6 percent in its latest outlook report Tuesday, 0.8 points lower than its previous estimate in January.

Energy prices are surging, debt levels are rising and shortages remain acute, the IMF noted, as multiple crises including the Ukraine war and coronavirus pandemic fuel an acceleration of inflation.

"The economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide -- like seismic waves that emanate from the epicenter of an earthquake," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in the report.

The downgrade was sharper for the eurozone, with the economy now expected to grow by 2.8 percent instead of 3.9 percent.

Asian markets diverged as the region weighs the impact of Covid lockdowns in China, analysts at Charles Schwab investment firm said in a note.

China's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of the year to 4.8 percent, official data showed Monday, but the government warned of "significant challenges" ahead.

With investor sentiment "extremely negative", Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com wrote, there is "some speculation that a contrarian rally effort could soon come to fruition".

He also noted there was a "lacklustre" response to some companies' earnings results including pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and aerospace group Lockheed Martin.

- Key figures around 1425 GMT - London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,617.45 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 14,149.48 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 6,545.16 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 3,753.20 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.69 percent at 26,985.09 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.05 percent at 3,194.03 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.28 percent at 21,027.76 (close) New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 34,800.82 Dollar/yen: UP at 128.60 Yen from 126.54 yen Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0799 from $1.0802 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3004 from $1.3023 Euro/pound: UP at 83.05 pence from 82.87 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 4.4 percent at $108.19 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 4.6 percent at $103.23 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Earthquake Ukraine Europe China London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Euro January Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsi ..

Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsions

5 minutes ago
 IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade ..

IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade Russia Sanctions, But Watchin ..

6 minutes ago
 Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft a ..

Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft arrested

6 minutes ago
 Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off ..

Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off Official's Ear in Hong Kong - ..

6 minutes ago
 Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It ..

Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It as Extremist Organization - C ..

6 minutes ago
 No media regulatory authority to be set up in addi ..

No media regulatory authority to be set up in addition to PEMRA: Marriyum Aurang ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.