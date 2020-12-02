European stocks fall at open

European stock markets fell slightly at the open Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell slightly at the open Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,380.35 points having closed up 1.9 percent Tuesday on vaccine hopes.

It appeared traders bought on the rumour and sold on the news, with the UK on Wednesday saying it would begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from next week.

At the start of trading Wednesday in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 percent to 13,323.13 points.

The Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,564.98.

