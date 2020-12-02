UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Fall At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:29 PM

European stocks fall at open

European stock markets fell slightly at the open Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell slightly at the open Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,380.35 points having closed up 1.9 percent Tuesday on vaccine hopes.

It appeared traders bought on the rumour and sold on the news, with the UK on Wednesday saying it would begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from next week.

At the start of trading Wednesday in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 percent to 13,323.13 points.

The Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,564.98.

bcp/spm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt United Kingdom Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM leaders sit together to discuss preparations f ..

1 minute ago

Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Sets Up Health Care ..

5 seconds ago

Tehran Knows Who Orchestrated Killing of Nuclear S ..

1 minute ago

US Ambulance System Says 'Likely to Break' Without ..

1 minute ago

Infinix Note 8 is a real photography king with 64 ..

16 minutes ago

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.