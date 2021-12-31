European stocks fall at open

European stock markets fell at the open Friday, the last trading session for most of the region's main indices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets fell at the open Friday, the last trading session for most of the region's main indices.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent to 7,368.28 points at the start of a shortened trading day.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 7,153.66.

Frankfurt's DAX index had ended its year Thursday, having recorded a strong annual gain of 15.79 percent as economies reopened following pandemic lockdowns.