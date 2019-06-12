European stocks fall at open after run higher

Europe's main stock markets shed 0.5 percent at the open after a recent rally, taking their lead from a Wall Street dip overnight that also pushed down Asian indices Wednesday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets shed 0.5 percent at the open after a recent rally, taking their lead from a Wall Street dip overnight that also pushed down Asian indices Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent to 7,364.13 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.5 percent to 12,093.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.5 percent to 5,379.15.