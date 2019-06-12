UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Fall At Open After Run Higher

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

European stocks fall at open after run higher

Europe's main stock markets shed 0.5 percent at the open after a recent rally, taking their lead from a Wall Street dip overnight that also pushed down Asian indices Wednesday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets shed 0.5 percent at the open after a recent rally, taking their lead from a Wall Street dip overnight that also pushed down Asian indices Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent to 7,364.13 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.5 percent to 12,093.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.5 percent to 5,379.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Lead Market From Asia

Recent Stories

High exports, less expenditures to help balance tw ..

6 minutes ago

Four held for electricity theft in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate best site for indus ..

6 minutes ago

European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Poss ..

6 minutes ago

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

43 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.