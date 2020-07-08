European stocks fall further at open

UrduPoint.com
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell further at the start of trading on Wednesday following losses in Asia and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent at 6,156.95 points, awaiting a UK budget announcement on plans to kick start Britain's economy following devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the euro zone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 12,558.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent to 5,005.35.

Global equities had already slid Tuesday on profit-taking following recent strong gains.

