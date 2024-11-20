European Stocks Fall On Ukraine-Russia Fears, US Focused On Earnings
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Stock markets fell in Europe but finished mostly higher in New York Tuesday as markets weighed worries about escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Stock markets fell in Europe but finished mostly higher in New York Tuesday as markets weighed worries about escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Moscow vowed to react "accordingly" after saying Ukraine had fired its first US-made long-range missile onto Russian territory, after being cleared to do so by US President Joe Biden.
"The news rattled markets this morning, driving European stocks lower and reinforcing bearish momentum" against the euro, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com.
US shares also fell at the opening but then clawed back, lifted by strong guidance from retailer Walmart and expectations of positive earnings from chipmaker Nvidia.
While the Dow finished in the red, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in positive territory.
"We're kind of on our own continent over here," Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners said of the US investor mindset.
"In time, we would be impacted by an escalation of tensions. But today we're going to shrug that off, because tomorrow we get Nvidia."
All the main indexes in Europe closed in the red, though off their lows for the day.
Still, it was a marked reversal of the optimism seen on Wall Street on Monday, when stocks shrugged off uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariff plans to push higher, with the momentum carrying over into the Asian trading day.
"Caution returned early Tuesday, this time as events thousands of miles from Wall Street raised geopolitical risk concerns," said Joe Mazzola, a strategist at Charles Schwab.
On the corporate front, retail giant Walmart jumped three percent as it boosted guidance ahead of what it sees as a positive Christmas season.
Nvidia was up almost five percent. The AI chip giant, often seen as a bellwether stock for the technology sector, reports its quarterly earnings after the market closes Wednesday.
In Europe, shares in German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp rose almost 12 percent after the group said it expected a return to profit in its next financial year -- despite posting a hefty full-year loss for the second year in a row.
Nestle slid two percent after new chief executive Laurent Freixe announced a plan to slash costs and have a standalone water and beverages business.
Equities have seen big swings since Trump was elected US president this month, as investors balance the impact of corporate tax cuts against a potential trade war with China and others.
Any resulting surge in inflation would give a headache to policymakers at the US Federal Reserve, who are still fighting to bring prices under control.
- Key figures around 2145 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 43,268.94 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.4 percent at 5,916.98 (close)
New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.0 percent at 18,987.47 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,099.02 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,229.64 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 19,060.31 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 38,414.43 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 19,663.67 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,346.01 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0599 from $1.0598 on Monday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2682 from $1.2678
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.67 yen from 154.66 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.54 pence from 83.59 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $69.39 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP less than 0.1 percent at $73.31 per barrel
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
Four Pakistani players move in boys' singles quarterfinals of World Jr Tennis Ch ..
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Gujrat development schemes reference: Court dismisses Muhammad Khan Bhatti's dis ..
External interference imposes ban during examination in AJK
PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to eradicate polio
Jhangir condemns attack on check post in Bannu
More Stories From Business
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..27 minutes ago
-
IT exports surge by 42% due to prudent govt policies: Daniyal11 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi34 minutes ago
-
Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market34 minutes ago
-
Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thursday16 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs high-level meeting on OIC trade fair36 seconds ago
-
Policy Dialogue on “Energy Crisis: Problem, Impact & Solutions” concludes7 minutes ago
-
NA body seeks ‘clarity’ of PWD projects’ fund allocation, execution31 minutes ago
-
SBP issues license to another EMI for commencing commercial operations8 minutes ago
-
Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola1 hour ago
-
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation2 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer unveils plan to shift 30% of transport to EVs by 20303 minutes ago