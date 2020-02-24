European stocks fall sharply at open on virus alarm

European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm spread over the growing coronavirus outbreak, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm spread over the growing coronavirus outbreak, dealers said.

In Italy, which on Monday confirmed its fourth fatality from the COVID-19 epidemic, Milan's FTSE MIB benchmark shares index tumbled 4.

2 percent to 23,740.11 points.

London's FTSE 100 index sank 2.2 percent to 7,239.47, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slumped 2.9 percent to 13,187.62 and the Paris CAC 40 shed 2.9 percent to 5,854.11 compared with Friday's closing levels.