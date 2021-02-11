UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Firm At Open On

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

Europe's major stock markets held firm at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.2 percent at 6,534.13 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,948.72 while the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,672.28 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,948.72 while the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,672.28 points.

More Stories From Business

