European stocks firm at open on

Europe's major stock markets held firm at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.2 percent at 6,534.13 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets held firm at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.2 percent at 6,534.13 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,948.72 while the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,672.28 points.