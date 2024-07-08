European Stocks Firm, Euro Down After French Election
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Europe's main equity markets rebounded from initial losses but the euro fell as investors digested snap French elections in which a hung parliament appeared the likeliest outcome.
In France, the left was set to emerge as the biggest group in a new parliament, beating out a resurgent far-right in a vote called by President Emmanuel Macron three years ahead of schedule.
Macron's centrist alliance will have fewer seats in parliament, but held up better than expected.
The outcome, in which no bloc is expected to have an outright majority, has left the country in a "thick fog" of uncertainty, according to one pollster, with the euro dropping slightly.
European equities swiftly turned positive on investor relief that Marine Le Pen far-right National Rally (RN) had suffered a stinging defeat.
"European stocks have recovered from earlier losses as investors recover from the shock of the French election result," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.
"Of course, there are concerns over a left-wing alliance, but this is a preferred result to a right-wing win that the market had been dreading."
Ahead of the vote, investors voiced concern about high-spending pledges by the far-right.
The left-wing New Popular Front and its allies won 187 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, Macron's centrist group won 159 seats and the National Rally and its allies won 142 seats, interior ministry figures show.
All three blocs fell far short of the 289 seats required for a clear majority.
Rabobank analyst Jane Foley sounded a note of caution regarding the impact on the French stock market.
"There is also speculation as to whether a politically-fractured France and a weakened Macron means that France's leadership position within the eurozone has been weakened," she said.
"In this environment further pressure on French assets cannot be ruled out."
She added that "France's political and budgetary uncertainties" remain a negative factor for the euro.
In Asia on Monday, stock markets mostly sank with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closing down more than 1.5 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei index seesawed in and out the red throughout the day before finally ending slightly down, while the broader Topix shed more than one percent after hitting a new high last week.
Taipei was a rare bright spot, posting solid gains on the back of a surge in shares of chipmaking giant TSMC, which added nearly three percent over the course of the day.
- Key figures around 1045 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,226.27 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,705.73
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 18,559.68
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 5,004.49
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 40,780.70 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 17,524.06 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 2,922.45 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 39,375.87 points (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0828 from $1.0842 on Friday
Euro/pound: DOWN 84.47 pence from 84.58 pence
Dollar/yen: UP at 160.99 Yen from 160.78 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2819 from $1.2816
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $82.28 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $85.84 per barrel
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PLGMEA hosts reception for SIAL office-bearers40 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,300 per tola to Rs.245,1002 hours ago
-
Boeing, DoJ reach deal over MAX crashes case3 hours ago
-
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 20247 hours ago
-
Seminar on 'deforestation impact on Pakistan' held8 hours ago