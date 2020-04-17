UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Fizz Higher At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:07 PM

European stocks fizz higher at open

Europe's stock markets rallied in opening deals Friday on news that China's economy has not been hit as badly as feared by the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets rallied in opening deals Friday on news that China's economy has not been hit as badly as feared by the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sentiment was also bolstered by overnight Wall Street gains after US President Donald Trump laid out guidelines for a gradual reopening of the economy.

In initial European deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 2.5 percent at 5,770.27 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX soared 2.9 percent to 10,596.28 points and the Paris CAC 40 rebounded 2.6 percent to 4,464.21.

Milan's FTSE Mib advanced 2.4 percent to 17,167.43 and Madrid's IBEX 35 won 2.3 percent to 6,918.60 points.

Asia indices also posted healthy gains after official data in China showedthe coronavirus pandemic had not hit economic growth as badly as some hadfeared.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump London Paris Frankfurt Madrid Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

8 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

4 minutes ago

Vettel dismisses back-to-back racing overload as ' ..

4 minutes ago

Asian markets rise on China GDP data

4 minutes ago

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertis ..

13 minutes ago

Each virus-hit person infecting fewer than one oth ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.