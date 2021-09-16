European stocks flat in early deals

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets flattened in early deals on Wednesday as data showed UK inflation hit a nine-year peak in August.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was virtually unchanged at 7,031.32 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,720.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 nudged 0.1 percent lower to stand at 6,647.82.

The UK's Consumer prices Index (CPI) soared to 3.2 percent last month, the highest level since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That marked a record acceleration from 2.0 percent in July, but the ONS cautioned that the uplift would be temporary.

Global markets have seesawed this year over concerns that central banks will end Covid support measures to tame inflation, but policymakers insist price hikes would be short-lived.