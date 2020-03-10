UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Gain About 1.0% At Open

Muhammad Irfan Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:38 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Europe's main stocks indices opened 1.0 percent higher Tuesday, one day after markets suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade on crashing oil prices and coronavirus fears.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 1.8 percent to 6,073.61 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 1.

2 percent to 10,750.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.7 percent to 4,787.17.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB was up 1.0 percent at 18,665.21 points after the market plunged more than 11 percent Monday as the government unveiled more drastic measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak there.

Italy is the most affected country after China and overnight the government announced the entire country would be locked down.

