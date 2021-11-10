UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Gain At Open Tracking Inflation Data

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:48 PM

European stocks gain at open tracking inflation data

Europe's main stock markets rose slightly at the start of trading on Wednesday as investors focus on more evidence of inflation surging globally

China's factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October while fresh virus outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices rising more than forecast.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,289.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.1 percent to 16,050.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 7,053.28.

China's factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October while fresh virus outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices rising more than forecast.

The official data released Wednesday came one day after the US revealed that its wholesale prices remained high last month and showed signs of accelerating again.

Inflation is surging worldwide as economies reopen following pandemic lockdowns.

