European Stocks Gain Ground

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:16 PM

Europe's main stock markets gained ground in opening trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 )

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 5,948.46 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.

7 percent to 12,772.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.7 percent to 4,859.32.

"Markets have opened the week on a cautiously optimistic footing, with reports that the US President may be allowed to leave hospital today providing some relief from another bout of pandemic-related concerns," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

