European stocks gain ground

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe's main stock markets gained ground in opening trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets gained ground in opening trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 5,948.46 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.

7 percent to 12,772.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.7 percent to 4,859.32.

"Markets have opened the week on a cautiously optimistic footing, with reports that the US President may be allowed to leave hospital today providing some relief from another bout of pandemic-related concerns," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.