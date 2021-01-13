European stocks hesitant at open

European stock markets hesitated at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index almost flat at 6,757.08 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets hesitated at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index almost flat at 6,757.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 13,903.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 slipped nearly 0.1 percent to 5,647.62.