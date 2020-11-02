UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Hesitant At Open On 02 Nov 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:58 PM

European stocks hesitant at open on 02 Nov 2020

Europe's major stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Monday after Britain became the region's latest nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the US election

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Monday after Britain became the region's latest nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the US election.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies declined 0.1 percent to 5,570.56 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 4,606.51 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.5 percent to 11,612.21 points.

rfj/bmm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Paris Frankfurt Market Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 26,732 in ..

3 minutes ago

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Libya reports 950 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Over 370 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast ..

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Kasur

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.