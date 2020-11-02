European stocks hesitant at open on 02 Nov 2020

Europe's major stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Monday after Britain became the region's latest nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the US election

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Monday after Britain became the region's latest nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the US election.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies declined 0.1 percent to 5,570.56 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 4,606.51 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.5 percent to 11,612.21 points.

