European stocks in narrow range at open 08 October 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets held to a narrow range at the start of trading on Tuesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms edged up 0.1 percent to 7,202.99 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.2 percent to 12,078.20 points but the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 5,520.32.