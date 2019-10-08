UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks In Narrow Range At Open 08 October 2019

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:03 PM

European stocks in narrow range at open 08 October 2019

European stock markets held to a narrow range at the start of trading on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets held to a narrow range at the start of trading on Tuesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms edged up 0.1 percent to 7,202.99 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.2 percent to 12,078.20 points but the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 5,520.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

9 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong Not Ready To Seek Help from Beijing Desp ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

21 minutes ago

Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: Pri ..

29 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urges ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.