European Stocks Jump At Open

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

European stocks jump at open

European stocks rallied Tuesday at the open after the US Federal Reserve unveiled an unprecedented bond-buying programme to support the US economy and help curb the economic impact of coronavirus.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :European stocks rallied Tuesday at the open after the US Federal Reserve unveiled an unprecedented bond-buying programme to support the US economy and help curb the economic impact of coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 3.

8 percent to 5,183.12 points, after Britain became the latest nation to impose a lockdown to combat COVID-19.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX leapt 5.4 percent to 9,208.98, the Paris CAC 40 soared 4.2 percent to 4,079.31, the Madrid IBEX 35 won 3.8 percent to 6,467.00 and the Milan FTSE MIB gained 5.0 percent to 16,332.25.

