European stocks jump at open on virus treatment hope

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's major equity indices rallied at the open on Thursday, as global investor sentiment was boosted by news of a possible breakthrough in testing for a coronavirus treatment.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.6 percent to 6,149.95 points, Frankfurt's DAX won 1.1 percent 11,228.98 and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.0 percent to 4,717.08, compared with the closing levels on Wednesday.